FREMANTLE ARTS CENTRE Sunday best



Fremantle Arts Centre’s popular live music series Sunday Music returned this month, treating audiences to free sets from Noah Dillon, Verge Collection (pictured above), Abbe May and more. Now they have unveiled a new batch of artists set to grace the stage on their South Lawn from 2-4pm every Sunday for the rest of the year.

November and December highlights include the high pop energy of Soukouss Internationale’s Queency, the jazz and Persian stylings of Kate Pass Kohesia Ensemble, novelist and songwriter Sam Carmody alongside iconic duo The Money War, and Grace Barbé’s blend of afrobeat, reggae and pop.

Check out the full line up below:

Sunday, November 1: Galloping Foxleys.

A dark and boisterous seven-piece from Fremantle blending country and blues.

Sunday, November 8: Queency.

Queency is the newest project of Soukouss Internationale’s Quentin Thony, a singer-songwriter bringing the energy of music all the way from Reunion Island.

Sunday, November 15: Felicity Groom.

Experience tracks from Felicity Groom’s new album Magnetic Resonance Centre, complete with lush synth melodies and angelic vocals.

Sunday, November 22: Kate Pass Kohesia Ensemble and No Nomad.

Kate Pass Kohesia Ensemble is a platform for Kate Pass’ original compositions, influenced by her passion for both jazz and Persian music. No Nomad have crafted a mellow and inviting blend of soul, jazz, and alternative influences into a dynamic six-piece sound of their own.

Sunday, November 29: Sam Carmody and The Money War.

Sam Carmody is an award-winning songwriter, novelist and former WAM Rock Song of the Year award winner. The Money War are Dylan and Carmen Ollivierre, a duo bursting with dreamy indie-pop who have toured nationally with the likes of Meg Mac, Holy Holy and Neil Finn.

Sunday, December 13: Grace Barbé.

Grace Barbé’s trio fuse tropical rhythms with psychedelic rock, afrobeat, reggae and pop.

Sunday, December 20: Tom Fisher and the Layabouts.

Tom Fisher and the Layabouts are regular highlights on the local touring and festival circuit with their WA-flavoured, southern-blues swagger.

Sunday, December 27: Adrian Dzuke.

A natural and energetic performer with a soulful mixture of RnB and afrobeats, who has been gaining fans at every show and release to date.

Fremantle Arts Centre have announced their Sunday Music program for the rest of 2020. The January-March program will be announced in mid December. For more information head to fac.org.au.