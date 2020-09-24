FREMANTLE ARTS CENTRE Spring to it with return of Sunday music



Fremantle Arts Centre have announced their popular Sunday Music series is back from October, 4, showcasing a curated line up of local musical talent free every weekend until the end of March.

The season kicks off with some of WA’s finest talent including hyped singer-songwriters Noah Dillon and Nika Mo (pictured above) (October 4), country music troubadour Albert Loss and jangly rockers Verge Collection (October 11), guitar-slinging Abbe May (October 18) and alt-country performer Siobhan Cotchin alongside the folky sounds of Kat Wilson Trio (October 25). The November-December program will be announced next month.

Fremantle Arts Centre will also host a new exhibition, Bodywork, opening this Friday, September 25. The innovative exhibition is the combined work of three exciting female artists – Kaylene Whiskey (SA), Amber Boardman (NSW), and Tarryn Gill (WA), who boldly reclaim the female body in their own distinct style. Featuring contorted soft sculptures, fleshy paintings, a video collage of female celebrity icons and more, the artists explore ideas connected to body modification, self-expression and female empowerment.

Also opening this Friday is Victorian artist Michelle Hamer’s first solo show in WA, Are You Having a Good Night? and the City of Fremantle Art Collection exhibition Presence of Evidence.

Fremantle Arts Centre’s Sunday Music program kicks off Sunday, October 4 and runs until the end of March 2021. For more information head to fac.org.au