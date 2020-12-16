FREMANTLE ARTS CENTRE Happy, Jan!



Fremantle Arts Centre’s popular live music series Sunday Music is set to continue in the new year, and they have just announced a new batch of artists set to perform on their South Lawn from 2-4pm every Sunday in January.

Check out the lineup for January 2021 below:

Sunday, January 3: Mister and Sunbird

Mister and Sunbird kick off Sunday Music in the new year, bringing their eclectic brand of dirty blues, rock and roll and ska grooves to the stage.

Sunday, January 10: Kill Devil Hills

Comprised of some of Perth’s most acclaimed musicians, The Kill Devil Hills are a consistently brilliant live act, blending acoustic guitar sounds, rich harmonies and plenty of attitude to form their very own take on country-tinged rock.

Sunday, January 17: Cecilia Brandolini

Offering up a powerful mix of vocal talent, instrumental backing and songwriting prowess is Cecilia Brandolini (pictured above), a contemporary artist known for her captivating live performances.

Sunday, January 24: Young Robin

Perth five-piece Young Robin bring elements of indie, pop and R&B into a sound of their own, performing with an electrifying presence on stage.

Saturday, January 31: Axe Girl

Rounding out January’s lineup for Sunday Music is Axe Girl, bringing a dynamic mix of pop-punk and alternative rock into an energetic live show.

Fremantle Arts Centre have announced their Sunday Music program for January 2021. The February-March program will be announced next month. For more information head to fac.org.au.