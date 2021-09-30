FRANKIE FATALE’S FANTASIE PEEPSHOW A naughty reveal



Frankie Fatale, Australia’s #1 Stripper, has announced an exclusive adults-only viewing of her upcoming Fringe World spectacular, FANTASIE.

For two nights only, FANTASIE – PEEPSHOW, a naughty reveal of Fatale’s latest and greatest aerial, pole, fire and water acts, will show at The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale on Thursday, October 7 and Sunday, October 10.

In the special preview shows, the award-winning performer pledges to bring to life your ultimate fantasies, dazzle you in bespoke costumes and shock you with her jaw dropping feats, as she combines the best of burlesque, circus and dance, with the rarely seen art of Australia’s finest adult entertainers.

Frankie Fatale’s FANTASIE – PEEPSHOW hits The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale on Thursday, October 7 and Sunday, October 10. For more info and to buy tickets, head to eventbrite.com.au