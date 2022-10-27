FRANKIE AND THE WITCH FINGERS A cauldron of psych rock



L.A. psych-rockers Frankie and the Witch Fingers are heading our way next month, playing The Rosemount on Sunday, November 13 with special guests Yomi Ship and Sprinter.

No stranger to playing with Australian psych legends, Frankie and the Witch Fingers have toured the USA extensively with Perth’s own Psychedelic Porn Crumpets and are on the line-up at Primavera Sound in Barcelona alongside King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard and Tropical Fuck Storm.

“We’ve been dying to play Australia for a while now and it feels like a dream that it’s finally happening,” said the band’s Dylan Sizemore. “Aussies are the best, we toured with Stonefield and Psychedelic Porn Crumpets in the States and they both absolutely rip and are the best people.”

The massive run of shows across the globe follows their 2021 single release Cookin’ B-W Tracksuit in October, following their album Monsters Eating People Eating Monsters which was released in 2020.

Frankie and the Witch Fingers play The Rosemount on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Ticket are on sale now at www.davidroywilliams.com