FOO FIGHTERS Stadium rock is back



Fresh off their three-hour rock and roll marathon for 30,000 fans in Geelong last Friday – the first stadium concert in Australia in two long years – Foo Fighters will return to Australia and New Zealand in November and December. On their first headline tour of both countries since 2018, the global rock giants will hit Perth’s HBF Park on Wednesday, November 30.

From their 1995 debut up to their recent tenth studio, 2021’s ARIA #1 Medicine At Midnight, Foo Fighters are one the world’s most popular stadium/arena rock acts. Their catalogue of hits stretches across decades, including The Pretender, Monkey Wrench, Learn to Fly, Everlong, All My Life, Best Of You, My Hero, Times Like These and more.

Joining Foo Fighters as special guests are Sunshine Coast trio The Chats and Adelaide two-piece Teenage Joans. The Chats have toured with heavyweights Queens Of The Stone Age and Cosmic Psychos, selling out shows in Australia, New Zealand, England, Scotland, and Europe. Teenage Joans took out the triple j Unearthed High crown in 2020 and have shared stages with Violent Soho, Ruby Fields, Clowns, Amy Shark and more.