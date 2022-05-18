FLUME Announces massive ‘Palaces’ Australian tour



Flume will hit Australian stages for the first time since 2019, as he brings his Palaces World Tour to Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Hobart this November and December. The internationally-renowned producer will play at Perth’s ​Red Hill Auditorium on Friday, November 11. He will be joined by special guests Channel Tres, Toro y Moi (DJ set) and MAY-A.

The announcement comes in the lead-up to Flume’s upcoming 13-track new album Palaces, due for release this Friday, May 20 via Future Classic. After moving to NSW’s Northern Rivers after living in Los Angeles, Palaces sees Flume reconnecting with nature and collecting field recordings, the son of a horticulturist inspired by local wildlife.

Led by singles Sirens feat Caroline Polachek and Say Nothing feat MAY-A, Palaces follows his 2019 Grammy-nominated mixtape Hi This Is Flume, and 2016’s studio album Skin. That release hit #1 on the ARIA Album chart, #8 on the US Billboard 200, and won Flume a Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album. His massively successful self-titled debut landed back in 2012.

Racking up billions of streams, for the past decade Flume has dominated the music world with his hypnotic and abstract compositions. He has conquered festival stages across the globe: Reading and Leeds, Coachella, Supersonic, Outside Lands, Splendour In The Grass, Lollapalooza and more. As one of Australia’s biggest-selling international touring artists, hundreds of thousands of fans worldwide have witnessed his epic, sensational stadium headline shows.

Flume’s Palaces World Tour hits ​Red Hill Auditorium on Friday, November 11, 2022. Tickets on sale Thursday, May 26 from moshtix.com.au