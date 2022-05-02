FLORENCE + THE MACHINE Dance Fever tour



Florence + The Machine will make their long-awaited return to Australia and New Zealand next year. Playing arena shows in March as part of their global Dance Fever Tour, Perth fans will get the first chance to catch the award-winning act live, as they kick off the tour at RAC Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Touring in support of Florence + The Machine’s fifth studio album Dance Fever – to be released Friday, May 13, the album is produced by Florence Welch, Jack Antonoff and Dave Bayley, featuring singles My Love, King, Heaven Is Here andFree plus accompanying videos, all by acclaimed director Autumn de Wilde.

Dance Fever was recorded predominantly in London over the course of the pandemic in anticipation of the world’s reopening. It conjures up what Florence missed most in the midst of lockdown – clubs, dancing at festivals, being in the whirl of movement and togetherness – and the hope of reunions to come.

Dance Fever follows on from a series of critically acclaimed albums that have attracted critical acclaim and fans across the world. The band’s debut album Lungs (2009) peaked at #3 on the ARIA Albums Chart and is certified 4 x Platinum, while their sophomore release Ceremonials (2011) took the #1 spot on the ARIA Albums Chart, also gaining 4 x Platinum certification. After a four-year break from releasing music, How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful (2015) also hit the #1 spot in the ARIA Charts with High As Hope (2018) securing the #2 spot.

Supporting Florence + The Machine is American singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist King Princess (aka Mikaela Straus), who will open at each of the Australian and New Zealand shows. Her debut EP Make My Bed was released in 2018 and debuted at #1 in the Official New Zealand Music Chart. The debut single off the EP titled 1950 peaked at #25 in the ARIA Charts and is certified 2 x ARIA Platinum, while the second release Talia is certified ARIA Gold.

In 2019 King Princess released her debut studio album Cheap Queen featuring title track Cheap Queen and Prophet, which both peaked at #17 on the Official New Zealand Music Chart. Having already released new standout tracks Little Brother and For My Friends, her newest album is due later this year.

Florence + The Machine plays RAC Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Tickets are on sale Friday, May 6 from ticketek.com.au