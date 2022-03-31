FLIGHT FACILITIES Cleared for landing



Flight Facilities have announced a new Perth date for their Forever Tour. The electronic duo, made up of Jimmy Lyell and Hugo Gruzman, will hit the stage at Red Hill Auditorium on Saturday, April 30.

Flight Facilities’ previously announced tour, and Perth show on Saturday, March 12 were delayed due to the COVID pandemic and related restrictions.

It will be the Sydney pair’s first Australian tour since 2018, with dates spanning the country and a bunch of their favourite artists joining them, including rising Aussie music stars Sycco and merci, mercy for the Perth performance.

“It will have been over two years since we last set foot on an Australian live stage, and it has felt like an eternity,” said Lyell and Gruzman. “We figured the only way to celebrate, after years of being cooped up in a studio, is outdoors in the sun. It seems only fitting that Australian artists should be the ones throwing the first and biggest party of 2022.”

Sycco is on an undeniable ascent, selling out her debut national headline tour, landing #29 in triple j’s Hottest 100 and being tapped by YouTube, Spotify, Apple and Amazon Music as a global emerging artist to watch.

Named in The NME 100: Essential emerging artists for 2021, crowned Apple Music’s “New Artist of the Week” and one of the first Australian acts to be named Spotify Radar Artist, the world is taking notice of merci, mercy’s infectiously boppy alt-pop.

Flight Facilities hit Red Hill Auditorium on Saturday, April 30. For more info and to buy tickets head to moshtix.com.au