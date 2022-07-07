FKA TWIGS Killer gets 7/10



FKA Twigs

Killer

Atlantic Records

7/10

After dropping her Caprisongs mixtape in January, English singer, songwriter, and dancer FKA Twigs has blessed us with yet another new single, Killer.

Since becoming backup dancer in South London at 17 and making her music debut in 2012, Tahliah Debrett Barnett (her real name) has long been a diverse and prolific creator, and she says this tune is “for the baddies with a tear in their eye.”

The song Killer, produced by Twigs and Johnny Coffer, was written alongside Jimmy Napes and Amanda Ghost. It encapsulates a heartbreak from a woman’s perspective, with the first line of the song being “It’s dangerous to be a woman in love.”

“When at its worst, the effects of a heartbreak can define one’s trajectory much more than the beauty of the love itself. In my song Killer, I explore this concept,” Twigs said. “The navigation, the hunt and the kill. The death of promises, dreams and the future that was once promised. But like the wildest plucked roses, I find myself more beautiful delicately wilted, in shadow, forced solace, darkened at the edges and achingly thirsting to be tended to again.”

With sounds similar to that of electronic pop band Purity Ring and indie rock band The xx, FKA Twigs draws and experiments on a variety of styles, continuing to bend genres to fit her artistic needs.

Killer takes a more mainstream and pop route in this song compared to her usual electronic and avant-garde style of music, continuing her evolution through multiple genres after previously taking on R&B with the song Ache, rap with Track Girl Interlude, alternative with Mothercreep and more.

Twigs recently debuted the single Killer live as part of NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series along with her other hits, Cellophane and Home With You. She was also awarded the Godlike Genius at the BandLab NME Awards back in March, so there is plenty for fans to get excited about with her upcoming third album on the way.

KAYLA SELLWOOD