Fitness 101: 6 Less-Known Ways to Stay Fit & Energized



Staying fit and energized are goals that most of us can relate to. We all understand the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle which includes your nutrition, work-out activities, and even your mental well-being. Maintaining a routine is one of the best ways to ensure that you are actively participating in a healthy and active lifestyle.

Keeping yourself accountable with what you eat, how often you exercise, and even how you handle reducing stress levels throughout the workweek, can be difficult for anyone! This is why the following list is meant to give you a little more motivation in helping make those healthy habits more permanent in your life. Even if you can make it habit to check off three out of the six healthy tips listed below, you will be doing wonders for your body and mind.

Healthy Food Intake

This tip will account for about 80% of the reason you are likely to maintain your fitness or lose it. Nutrition is key in staying fit and energized throughout your days. You definitely want to make sure that this is one of the tips that you try to follow on a daily basis. Of course, we all fall off the wagon and have cheat days, but as long as you are labelling your cheat days as days to allow yourself an indulgent meal than you will be able to feel less deprived.

Depriving yourself of the foods you love, that also might not be so healthy, is only going to cause you frustration and resentment towards eating healthy nutritious meals. Keeping a balanced diet is key, but that also means that you are also allowed to eat your favourite meals once a week, or a few times per month. Just make it known to yourself when you will allow yourself to let loose once in a while.

Supplements

If you are someone who loves going to the gym, and really find lifting weights enjoyable. Then a supplement is going to be great for you. Even if you are more of a cardio fanatic, post-workout supplement is shown to help with the increased ability to use your body fat efficiently.

Additionally, you will find that through using supplements you can reduce the soreness you might get after workouts which allows you to continue your workout routine without much downtime. This is a huge reason why some people end up skipping days and not reaching their work-out and fitness goals, largely due to soreness and fatigue.

Work Out at Home

Alternatively, if you are someone who does not necessarily enjoy working out at the gym. If you find that you are much too anxious or nervous to be around so many people, especially when you are just starting out and learning how to use different pieces of equipment. Then working out at home or choosing specialized group classes like pilates, cycling, yoga, or even swimming could be a better option for you!

You can also work out by walking around your neighbourhood and then going through a bodyweight workout in your living room or garage after you have completed your cardio for the day. Staying active does not have to be complicated, all you need to do is move your body and try to do that as often as possible!

Meditate

Meditation is not viewed by everyone as something that actually “works”. However, within the scientific community, there actually is factual information that backs up the effectiveness of meditation to reduce stress and anxiety. Staying fit does not only mean eating right and working out.

Staying fit starts from the mind and your willingness to stick to your fitness routine, but additionally your willingness to stick to a stress-relieving routine. Stress increases appetite, which makes it a lot harder for you to stick to that meal plan. Additionally, stress hormones also make you retain weight. So trying something like meditation for five to ten minutes per day, or every other day is an incredible way to live a healthier lifestyle.

Sleep

Sleeping is when your body recovers, this is also when your brain is able to have some piece. Always maintain a healthy sleep schedule, the less you sleep, the less your body functions at an optimal level. This goes for your brain as well! You might find that when you lose sleep you just aren’t your best the next day. You might feel groggy, irritable, and become stressed more easily. This is all due to a lack of sleep! Get your six to eight hours in per night, and do not budge on this as sleeping is an essential tool that your body uses to function properly.

Hydrate

Hydrating is also an absolute essential action that you must make an active effort in doing every single day. Our bodies are made up of more than 70% water, which means that you need water to function properly. Water helps detox the body, it helps your brain function normally, and without water, you become dehydrated which is extremely dangerous! Drinking two to three litres of water per day is ideal for the average adult.