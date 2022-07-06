FISHER Making a splash



Aussie party-starter FISHER is bringing his It’s F’kn On! national headline tour to Perth’s Langley Park on Sunday, November 13.

The tour replaces the previously announced, and sold-out, Bigger Than a Beach Party Tour, coming with location changes and expanded ticket allocations.

The Gold Coast producer will be joined by special guests Booka Shade (live), PNAU (DJ Set), Little Fritter, Richard Penny, Tina Says, Loco Dice and HoneyLuv (USA).

FISHER first gained international recognition with the Grammy-nominated dance hit, Losing It, making it one of the most played tracks in 2018. Since then, the former pro surfer has steadily kept his momentum rising, taking home both Best Electronic Song and Best Male House Artist awards for his single You Little Beauty at the International Dance Music Awards.

Hailing from Germany and renowned for their captivating and high energy sets, veteran techno duo Booka Shade will return to Australia to support the tour with a full live performance and prove why they are one of the world’s most adored electronic acts. Australian royalty PNAU will also take to the stage, primed to deliver another energy-fuelled DJ set of electro-pop bangers and dance floor heaters. Fresh-faced and joining the lineup will be none other than the unstoppable force of German-based tech-house sensation, Loco Dice.

Host of her own House of Honey radio show, HoneyLuv will be there to show Aussies just how she cast her spell over the Cleveland house scene. Gold Coast-based producer Little Fritter will deliver grooves from EPs Living Free and Warm and Fuzzy, before Western Australian rising star Tina Says, who made her mark with club hit Elevate, joins the performers set to hit the stage this spring. Warming up the decks and getting crowds ready for the evening will be longtime friend of FISHER Richard Penny.

The announce gives those who previously missed out on tickets to the Bigger Than a Beach Party Tour a second chance to catch Fisher and friends live. Refunded tickets, plus new allocations in Perth, will be made available for purchase next week.

Fisher’s It’s F’kn On! national headline tour hits Langley Park on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Tickets go on sale Thursday, July 14 from followthefish.tv