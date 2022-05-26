FESTIVAL X This is what you came for

Festival X is set to bring a huge line-up of international and local acts to Perth’s Burswood Park on Sunday, December 4.
Leading the bill are Scottish DJ and EDM pop star Calvin Harris (pictured above) and Texan hip-hop act Megan Thee Stallion on her first tour down under. It follows on from a massive couple of years for Megan Thee Stallion which featured two chart-topping collaborations including Savage with Beyoncé and WAP with Cardi B plus the release of her debut album, Good News.
The line-up also includes fellow Texan rapper Don Toliver, Boys Noize, Green Velvet, John Summit, Kuude, Marlo, Nina Kraviz, Sub Focus, Tchami, Wilkinson and more.
Check out the full line-up below:
- Calvin Harris
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Don Toliver
- Boys Noize
- Green Velvet
- John Summit
- Kuude
- Marlo
- Nina Kraviz
- Sub Focus (DJ Set & ID)
- Tchami
- Wilkinson (DJ Set)
- Anna Lunoe
- Babyface Mal
- Badrapper
- Blastoyz
- Choomba
- Cosmic Gate
- Franky Rizardo
- Haliene
- Key4050
- Laura King
- Nifra
- Nora En Pure
- Prospa
- Solardo
- Sunset Bros
- Taglo
- Tyson O’Brien
Festival X hits Burswood Park on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Tickets are on sale Thursday, June 2 from moshtix.com.au