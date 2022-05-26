FESTIVAL X This is what you came for



Festival X is set to bring a huge line-up of international and local acts to Perth’s Burswood Park on Sunday, December 4.

Leading the bill are Scottish DJ and EDM pop star Calvin Harris (pictured above) and Texan hip-hop act Megan Thee Stallion on her first tour down under. It follows on from a massive couple of years for Megan Thee Stallion which featured two chart-topping collaborations including Savage with Beyoncé and WAP with Cardi B plus the release of her debut album, Good News.

The line-up also includes fellow Texan rapper Don Toliver, Boys Noize, Green Velvet, John Summit, Kuude, Marlo, Nina Kraviz, Sub Focus, Tchami, Wilkinson and more.

Check out the full line-up below:

Calvin Harris

Megan Thee Stallion

Don Toliver

Boys Noize

Green Velvet

John Summit

Kuude

Marlo

Nina Kraviz

Sub Focus (DJ Set & ID)

Tchami

Wilkinson (DJ Set)

Anna Lunoe

Babyface Mal

Badrapper

Blastoyz

Choomba

Cosmic Gate

Franky Rizardo

Haliene

Key4050

Laura King

Nifra

Nora En Pure

Prospa

Solardo

Sunset Bros

Taglo

Tyson O’Brien

Festival X hits Burswood Park on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Tickets are on sale Thursday, June 2 from moshtix.com.au