FESTIVAL X This is what you came for

May 26, 2022 at 15:06


Festival X is set to bring a huge line-up of international and local acts to Perth’s Burswood Park on Sunday, December 4.

Leading the bill are Scottish DJ and EDM pop star Calvin Harris (pictured above) and Texan hip-hop act Megan Thee Stallion on her first tour down under. It follows on from a massive couple of years for Megan Thee Stallion which featured two chart-topping collaborations including Savage with Beyoncé and WAP with Cardi B plus the release of her debut album, Good News.

The line-up also includes fellow Texan rapper Don Toliver, Boys Noize, Green Velvet, John Summit, Kuude, Marlo, Nina Kraviz, Sub Focus, Tchami, Wilkinson and more.

Check out the full line-up below:

  • Calvin Harris
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Don Toliver
  • Boys Noize
  • Green Velvet
  • John Summit
  • Kuude
  • Marlo
  • Nina Kraviz
  • Sub Focus (DJ Set & ID)
  • Tchami
  • Wilkinson (DJ Set)
  • Anna Lunoe
  • Babyface Mal
  • Badrapper
  • Blastoyz
  • Choomba
  • Cosmic Gate
  • Franky Rizardo
  • Haliene
  • Key4050
  • Laura King
  • Nifra
  • Nora En Pure
  • Prospa
  • Solardo
  • Sunset Bros
  • Taglo
  • Tyson O’Brien

Festival X hits Burswood Park on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Tickets are on sale Thursday, June 2 from moshtix.com.au

