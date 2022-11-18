FATBOY SLIM Y’all are the music, we’re just the DJs



DJ and producer Fatboy Slim (aka Norman Cook) is heading our way next year, as he brings his Y’all are the music, we’re just the DJ’s 2023 Australia Tour to Perth’s Burswood Park on Sunday, May 7.

“I have been separated from my long-lost family for way too long,” said the British dance music legend. “Australia I can’t wait to see you again.”

The tour dates, which also include shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, will be Fatboy Slim’s first in the country since January and February 2020, right before COVID closed borders worldwide.

With 10 MTV VMAs, two Brit Awards and a Grammy, a record 20 consecutive years playing at Glastonbury, and even a show on The Great Wall of China, Fatboy Slim has a reputation as one of the most consistently popular DJs and producers in the world, with no signs of slowing down.

Fatboy Slim’s Y’all are the music, we’re just the DJ’s 2023 Australia Tour hits Perth’s Burswood Park on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Tickets are on sale Friday, November 25, from ticketmaster.com.au