FAMILY NIGHT OUT Family sized fun



Music and medicine will come together to make magic at this year’s Children’s Leukaemia & Cancer Research Foundation‘s Family Night Out at Fremantle’s Esplanade Reserve on Saturday, November 6. The special event will feature performances from Nathan Cavaleri (pictured above), Rose Parker, and Madjitil Moorna.

As well as the on-stage musical performances, activities include face painting, water slides, a silent disco, bubbles, bouncy castles and more.

All proceeds from the annual Family Night Out supports the brilliant work of the Children’s Leukaemia and Cancer Research Foundation (CLCRF), raising vital funds for research into childhood cancers, and supporting families as they negotiate the challenges of their kids living with cancer.

Family Night Out lands at Fremantle’s Esplanade Reserve on Saturday, November 6. For more info and to buy tickets visit familynightout.com.au.