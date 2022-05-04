FALLS FESTIVAL 2023 Do you wanna know?



Falls Festival is back this summer, with the popular music and arts festival taking over the grounds of Fremantle Park on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8, 2023. Led by international stars Arctic Monkeys (pictured above), Lil Nas X and CHVRCHES, the line-up is packed with some of the biggest acts on the planet alongside a host of festival favourites and exciting stars of the future across three main stages.

Falls’ El Capitan Stage, showcasing global headline artists across hip-hop, indie, rock and pop, is where this Summer’s major music moments are set to play out. Sugarloaf Resort, with high end production and custom structures, is Australia’s new home for the very best in global electronic artists. And the Futures Stage is where you’ll find cutting edge acts, showcasing the future of music.

The Fremantle weekender follows on from dates at Pennyroyal Plains in Victoria and North Byron Parklands in New South Wales.

Arctic Monkeys‘ 2006 album Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not became the fastest selling debut in UK history. They are the only band to have won both Best British Group and British Album of The Year at The Brits three times. They’ve won seven Brit awards in total alongside an Ivor Novello award, a Mercury Music Prize, 20 NME awards, five Q awards and three Grammy nominations. With over 30 million followers, the band’s music has been streamed more than nine billion times to date.

Lil Nas X released the culture-shifting 4 x Platinum hit MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) last year, with the queer anthem debuting at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The single features on his Grammy-nominated, certified Platinum debut album Montero which was released last September and landed spots on “Best Of 2021” lists across the globe, including number six on X-Press Mag’s Best Albums of 2021.

Forward-thinking beatmaker and producer, Jamie xx helped shape the sound of the late 2000s and beyond with his Mercury Music Prize-winning group the xx and solo work. He released debut single Far Nearer/Beat For in 2011. Further singles Girl/Sleep Sound, All Under One Roof Raving, Loud Places, and Gosh followed, the latter two appearing on his debut album as a solo artist, 2015’s In Colour, which received nominations for a Best Dance/Electronic Album Grammy, the Mercury Prize and Album of the Year at the Brit Awards.

Few artists have made an impact like South Korean born DJ and producer Peggy Gou. Inspired by the glory years of London club Plastic People, her natural feel for house and techno’s legacy led to a run of international hits; Gou Talk, It Makes You Forget (Itgehane), Starry Night and Jigoo. These iconic tracks with their playful, unmistakable MPC rhythms and irresistible melodies have seen her tour the world’s leading clubs and festivals, from Glastonbury to Dekmantel, De School to Printworks and now Peggy Gou will be the very first artist to headline Falls’ new Sugarloaf Resort.

Apart from enjoying the music, Falls Fest 2023 will feature yoga and pilates sessions, the relaxed vibes of Hammock Heaven and swimming pools complete with floating devices and tropical drinks. You can also get involved in a three-legged race, backyard cricket or non-alcoholic beer pong at Shit Olympics, partake in a little Pinot and Paint at Creative Space or peruse the makers markets filled with upcycled clothing and more.

This year Falls is proud to announce that $1 added to each event ticket sold will fund the FEAT. LIVE Solar Slice, a sustainable touring initiative supplying clean power to festival sites and venues, reducing emissions, and buying quality offsets to minimise the impact of live events.

Check out the Falls Festival 2023 line-up below:

ARCTIC MONKEYS, LIL NAS X, PEGGY GOU, CHVRCHES, JAMIE XX

AMINÉ, OCEAN ALLEY, CAMELPHAT, SPACEY JANE, DMA’S, G FLIP, PINKPANTHERESS, RICO NASTY, AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS, MALL GRAB, BEN BÖHMER (LIVE), DJ SEINFELD, GENESIS OWUSU, TSHA, CC:DISCO!, YOUNG FRANCO, ANNA LUNOE, LUUDE, LASTLINGS, MAY-A, CHOOMBA, THE VANNS, KING STINGRAY, PEACH PRC, BEDDY RAYS, JEAN DAWSON, TELENOVA, BISCITS, BARRY CAN’T SWIM, FLOODLIGHTS, ELKKA, WONGO, YNG MARTYR, 1300, MOKTAR, MAGDALENA BAY, DAMEEEELA, EBONY BOADU, ELSY WAMEYO, RONA., JUNO MAMBA + MANY MORE

Falls Festival hits Fremantle Park on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8, 2023. Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 12 from moshtix.com.au