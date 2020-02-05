FAITH NO MORE Epic news



This is going to be EPIC. Faith No More are set to disturb many a midlife crisis when they close out their 2020 Australian and New Zealand tour in Perth on Wednesday, May 20 at RAC Arena. Special guests at all seven arena dates, in their biggest venues ever down under, are RVG.

These will be Faith No More’s first international gigs worldwide since 2015. Unbelievably, the last time they performed their very own standalone headline tour in Australia was 1997 – 23 years ago.

“Faith No More has taken many twists and turns over the years, and both Australia and New Zealand have been with us every step of the way; this is something that we have always appreciated. Nevertheless, we realise that it’s been 20 years since our last proper tour there. If we wait another 20, we’ll be in our 70’s. This shit stops NOW!” says Faith No More bassist Bill Gould.

Lending their support following Australia’s bushfire crisis, Faith No More will be donating $1 (plus GST) from each ticket sold across the AU/NZ dates to Animals Australia, and state fire services in affected areas, including: NSW Rural Fire Service, Country Fire Association VIC, SA Country Fire Service, Rural Fire Brigades Association QLD. Last month, FNM announced all proceeds of their upcoming Manchester, UK, gig in June will also benefit Aussie charities.

In 2015 Faith No More released Sol Invictus, their seventh record and first in 18 years. It debuted at #2 in Australia, #6 in New Zealand, and #6 in the USA and UK. RVG will return in 2020 with the follow-up to the band’s critically acclaimed 2017 debut, A Quality of Mercy. The first taste of new music came mid-2019 in roaring single Alexandra, produced by Victor van Vugt (PJ Harvey, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, The Triffids), RVG heading to UK and Europe with Sleaford Mods and Tropical Fuck Storm not long after.

Faith No More play RAC Arena on Wednesday, May 20. General Public tickets on sale Wednesday, February 12 (12noon local time) via frontiertouring.com/faithnomore.