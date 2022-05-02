FAIRBRIDGE FESTIVAL QUEST Young stars to shine



Twelve young songwriters will battle it out at the Act-Belong-Commit Fairbridge Festival Quest Songwriting Competition Finale on Sunday, May 8 at the Edith Spiegeltent at ECU/WAAPA in Mount Lawley.

Having made it through to the final round after submitting their original songs to a panel of industry professionals, the young talent aged 12 to 18 years will be vying for one of the four winning positions and prizes including a recording session, performance spot at Fairbridge Festival 2023, mentoring and networking opportunities, a photoshoot, a ticket to WAMCon, and a free entry in WAM’s Song of the Year competition.

For over 10 years, The Quest has given young songwriters a chance to develop their skills and perform in front of crowds at Fairbridge Festival. It has helped kickstart the careers of many local musicians including Jack Davies, Siobhan Cotchin, Carla Geneve, and Lachy John.

This year’s finale had to be reimagined with the cancellation of Fairbridge Festival in Pinjarra this month, but organisers say they are delighted to be partnering with WAAPA to present the final at Edith Cowan University’s Mount Lawley campus.

The 12 finalists are:

Under-15 years category:

Imogen-Alice Stokes, Mount Lawley Senior High School, East Victoria Park, 14

SubZero (Jack Hamilton), St Stephens School, Iluka, 15

Kiahna Magor, Fremantle College, Spearwood, 14

Alexander Coffey, Mazenod College, Kalamunda, 12

Sofia Rippingale, Sacred Heart College, Perth, 14

Lili Kelly (Girlina Glitch), Quinns Baptist Secondary College, Eglinton, 14

16-18 years category:

Ruby Taylor, ECU, Kingsley, 18

Charlie Youngston, Bunbury Cathedral Grammar School, Bunbury, 17

Fyn Slarke (Daisy Park), John Curtin College of the Arts, West Leederville, 18

Kate Temme (Our Skies), John Curtin College of the Arts, Fremantle, 17

Tia Rawson, John XXIII College, Wembley, 17

Luke Annear (Dune Cartel), Christ Church Grammar School, Swanbourne, 16

The final will be judged by singer/songwriter Rose Parker, Vinnie Crea – Coordinator of the Music Artist Program at WAAPA, WAM’s Audience Development Officer Em Burrows, and Sarah Treloar – Programmer of the youth Backlot Stage at Fairbridge Festival, who will have the task of choosing two winners in two categories: Song Craft and Song Performance in two age groups: 12-15 years and 16-18 years.

“Listening to the entrants for the Quest 2022 has unearthed some exciting young voices and writers,” said head judge Rose Parker. “It’s always difficult and this year was no exception. We’re looking forward to all coming together under the big top of the magical Spiegeltent at WAAPA for a showcase of the finalists and a celebration of young and emerging Western Australian voices. We hope you can join us and cheer wildly.”

The Quest finale will include special guest performances from Quest patron Lachy John and singer/songwriter Helen Shanahan.

The Act-Belong-Commit Fairbridge Festival Quest Songwriting Competition Finale goes down at the Edith Spiegeltent at ECU/WAAPA on Sunday, May 8. For more info and to buy tickets head to humanitix.com