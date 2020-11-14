FAIRBRIDGE FESTIVAL First reveal of 2021 return

After being forced to cancel this year due to COVID-19,have announced the return of the popular music and arts festival next year. To make the news even better, they have also just dropped the first batch of artists set to perform on the grounds ofacross three days fromto

Germany’s The Beez return to the festival after warming the hearts of audiences with their oompah take on classic pop tunes with a show titled Look What We’ve Done to Your Song.

From the UK comes street performance from Big Rory and Ochie, a nine-foot-tall Scotsman and his appallingly behaved dog that always have audiences in fits of laughter.

Joining them are a mix of local and interstate acts that provide everything from delicate heartbreaking song to late night boogie. Leading Australian singer/songwriters head a strong contingent of interstate artists.

Blackeyed Susans’ vocalist and one-time guest singer in The Triffids, Rob Snarski brings his velvet-voiced performance with superb guitarist and producer Shane O’Mara.

Taasha Coates from The Audreys performs in duet mode with a new album, whilst Nicky Bomba’s Bustamento play calypso, ska and reggae and are guaranteed to have audiences bouncing on the dance floor.

On the home front, the incredible Gina Williams and Guy Ghouse return with brilliant jazz pianist Russell Holmes and the Dolce Quartet.

A unique performance from Richard Walley’s Six Seasons with Junkadelic Brass Band featuring Noongar singers is also sure to be a festival highlight.

Rounding out the more contemporary side of things are the stunning vocal and songwriting talents of Carla Geneve, the soulful Afro-beat stylings of Adrian Dzvuke, the exquisitely unforgettable Alter Boy and the wonderful Kohesia Ensemble (pictured above) led by bassist Kate Pass.

These eleven acts are just a small slice of a program that is only set to get bigger and better, so stay tuned for more details and line up announcements over the coming months.

Fairbridge Festival returns to Fairbridge Village from Friday, April 9 to Sunday, April 11, 2021. Check out the program here. Tickets are on sale Monday, November 16 from moshtix.