FAIRBRIDGE FESTIVAL Cancel 2022 event amid COVID uncertainty



For only the second time in the event’s 30 year history, Fairbridge Festival will not go ahead in 2022. Organisers announced the “difficult” decision this week to cancel the family-friendly camping and music festival due to COVID-19 concerns.

The family-friendly camping and music festival was due to take place from Friday, April 22 to Sunday, April 24, and has been running since 1992. The festival was also cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

A crowd of more than 4,000 was expected at the event in Fairbridge Village, near Pinjarra, with nearly 300 artists and musicians booked to perform.

“FolkWorld Inc. has made the difficult decision to cancel Fairbridge Festival 2022 in April,” the organisers announced on their Facebook page. “The team has been trying to find solutions to the multitude of challenges that we (and our colleagues in the music and events industry) are currently facing due to COVID-19, but there are just too many uncertainties for us to confidently and safely proceed with an event of this magnitude, at this time.”

“The Fairbridge Festival production is a complex system, and we acknowledge the impact this cancellation will have on our community made up of artists, suppliers, vendors, staff, sponsors, volunteers, audiences, etc. We thank you in advance for your understanding and ongoing support.”

“Our hearts are heavy, but our passion remains the same – to unite and bring people together, create unique experiences and memories, as well as support a thriving music and arts scene. With every challenge comes growth; and we are working tirelessly behind the scenes to find creative new ways for us to all come together soon.”

It’s a significant blow for the popular annual event, which has been managing uncertainty due to Western Australia’s border closure and rapidly changing COVID situation.

“If you’d like to help during this time, you can do so by purchasing a $5 raffle ticket to go in the running to win awesome prizes, or by making a tax-deductible donation from our website,” they said. “Your support will contribute to developing unforgettable musical experiences, the nurturing of new talent, opportunities to participate and learn, and so much more!”

Fairbridge Festival 2022 has been cancelled. Support Fairbridge Festival by donating or buying a raffle ticket, or for more info head to fairbridgefestival.com.au