FACTORY SUMMER FESTIVAL Unwrap rescheduled program



After a big couple of weekends featuring shows from indie faves Lime Cordiale and the world debut of Tame Impala Sound System, the team at Bar Pop are ready to ramp things up with Factory Summer Festival. While some changes needed to be made to their original plans due to COVID, the newly revamped program has now been revealed, sporting a whole month of gigs at both Metro City and Metropolis Fremantle from Friday, March 19 until Friday, April 23.

Just like its previous outings, Factory Summer Festival boasts an epic line up of some of Australia’s most popular live acts, including Illy, Cosmo’s Midnight, The Presets, Nina Las Vegas, Ruel and more. Some of these shows have already sold out, while others are on final tickets.

Kicking the season off this Friday night are partystarters ShockOne at Metropolis Fremantle and Peking Duk (DJ set) at Metro City, both happening on two consecutive nights.

Hailing from Perth, ShockOne aka Karl Thomas has fast become one of bass music’s major talents whilst the Canberra-born hit-makers, Peking Duk, have channelled their impressive and newfound ability as multi-instrumentalists to deliver a fully-fledged live performance.

Check out the new event schedule below:

ShockOne – Friday, March 19 @ Metros Freo

Peking Duk + Benson – Friday, March 19 @ Metro City

ShockOne – Saturday, March 20 @ Metros Freo – SOLD OUT

Peking Duk + Benson – Saturday, March 20 @ Metro City

Cosmo’s Midnight – Friday, March 26 @ Metro City

Cosmo’s Midnight – Saturday, March 27 @ Metro City

Discovery Daft Punk – Saturday, March 27 @ Metros Freo

Ruel – Sunday, March 28 @ Metro City

The Presets – Thursday, April 1 @ Metro City

The Presets – Saturday, April 3 @ Metro City

Example, Motez, Dirty South + Nina Las Vegas – Saturday, April 3 @ Metros Freo

Example, Motez, Dirty South + Nina Las Vegas – Sunday, April 4 @ Metro City

Illy – Monday, April 5 @ Metro City

Palm Nights ft What So Not + Anna Lunoe – Friday, April 9 @ Metro City

Palm Nights ft What So Not + Anna Lunoe – Saturday, April 10 @ Metro City

Northeast Party House + Stace Cadet – Friday, April 23 @ Metro City

Factory Summer Festival goes down at Metro City and Metropolis Fremantle from Friday, March 19 until Friday, April 23. For more info and to buy tickets head to eventbrite.com.au