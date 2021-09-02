FACTORY SUMMER FESTIVAL Everything’s looking peach



Perth is set to welcome back Factory Summer Festival this December, as the popular event returns to a new home of Optus Stadium Parklands with one of the biggest music line ups announced yet for WA this summer.

Kiwi duo BROODS (pictured above), J Award winners Lime Cordiale, groove masters Cosmo’s Midnight, Gold Coast duo Lastlings, and pop favourites The Veronicas have been named on the bill alongside Nina Las Vegas, Masked Wolf, Young Franco, Carmouflage Rose, Electric Fields and more. Perth fans can catch these acts over three separate events, on Saturday, December 18, Christmas Eve, and New Year’s Day.

Renowned for their best in class festival builds, visionary theming and stages, innovative activations and immersive worlds, this year’s site promises epic surprises for punters and artists alike, taking inspiration from some of the world’s leading cultural experiences. The new home on the Swan River also allowed event organisers to switch up formats to allow for greater space and social distancing for festival-goers.

“Shifting from the three-week long celebration to the four individual shows allows us to move to bigger sites,” said co-director Chris Bausor. Meaning there’ll be “plenty of room for activations, staging, themed bars, rides, zones, and of course, space for those who enjoy a boogie.”

After expanding in recent years, the event will also hit Brisbane’s Eagle Farm Racecourse on New Year’s Eve featuring BROODS, Carmouflage Rose, Electric Fields, KLP and more. This year will also see the inaugural partnership between Factory Summer Festival and iconic Australian media organisation, triple j.

In a welcome boost for the entertainment industry, the 2021 season is expected to create over 2,700 jobs for artists and creatives, trades and technicians, hospitality workers and media professionals, in addition to incorporating over 360 performing artists.

Check out the full Perth line up below:

Airwolf

BROODS

Carmouflage Rose

Cosmo’s Midnight

Electric Fields

Example

FlexMami

Hermitude

Jono

Lastlings

Lime Cordiale

Little Fritter

Lucille Croft

Masked Wolf

Nina Las Vegas

Set Mo

Stace Cadet & KLP

The Veronicas

Young Franco

Young Gwopp

and local DJs

Factory Summer Festival hits Optus Stadium Parklands on Saturday, December 18; Friday, December 24; and Friday, December 31. For more info and to register for pre-sale tickets, head to factoryfestival.com.au