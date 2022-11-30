EVERCLEAR Still sparkling



Celebrating 30 years, American alt-rock favourites Everclear are heading our way on a massive, 17-date, national tour.

Western Australian fans will get their chance to catch Everclear live at Freo.Social on Friday, February 24; Carine Tavern on Saturday, February 25 and Dunsborough Tavern on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

Everclear are set to play tunes from their extensive catalogue, as well as highlighting their newer music, particularly their latest single Year of the Tiger.

Forming in Portland in 1991, Everclear made their mark on the famous 90s punk rock sound; with their debut album World of Noise earning international attention. Now with 11 studio albums and thousands of live shows under their belt, fans across the world are sharing in celebrating the band’s longevity.

“By mixing it up and digging into the catalogue, it still makes it fun and relevant for us, and I think for the fans as well,” said frontman Art Alexakis. “It’s still important to play the hits, but by playing those other songs as well, it makes it all seem more vibrant and real.”

“Even though I recorded some of those songs over 20 years ago, I haven’t played them in a long time, so it’s like reinventing the wheel. I’m having more fun now than I have in years. I think all of us are.”

Everclear play Freo.Social on Friday, February 24; Carine Tavern on Saturday, February 25 and Dunsborough Tavern on Sunday, February 26, 2023. Get more info and tickets at oztix.com.au