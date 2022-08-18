ELLA HOOPER Good news



Best known as the lead singer for the seminal Australian rock band Killing Heidi, Ella Hooper, has just announced a national tour off the back of the release of her new single Old News.

The tour will kick off in October with three shows in WA before heading back east. Hooper will play the Stirling Arms Hotel on Thursday, October 20; Charles Hotel on Friday, October 21; and Port Beach Brewery on Saturday, October 22.

“I can’t wait to embark on a run of tour dates across the country,” Ella Hooper said of the tour. “It’s been so long since I’ve been able to release new music then hit the road and show it off! Playing live is something sacred to me, I like to give it my all. I’ve got a hot five-piece band backing me to deliver the songs in real life, I can’t wait to see everyone again!”

Old News marks the start of a new era for Hooper, who was still a teenager when Killing Heidi rose to fame in the late 90s. It was written with American country artist Sara Douga, who she met in Nashville in 2017, produced by Marcel Borrack and Tim Harvey, and features rising star Gena Rose Bruce on backing vocals.

“For a long time, I felt awkward about my success, that I had to apologise for it,” Ella Hooper revealed. “Becoming a bit of an overnight success with Killing Heidi really presented its challenges. I’ve had a complicated relationship with my career, but I don’t feel hamstrung by that anymore.”

“I guess Old News is a message to myself,” she added. “It’s okay to be ambitious and still have dreams.”

Ella Hooper will play three WA dates in October celebrating the release of her new single Old News. Tickets are on sale now at www.ellahoopermusic.com