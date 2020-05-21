ELECTRIC STREAMS Raising funds and the volume for Richard Lane



The Australian music world was saddened earlier this month to learn of the passing of WA music icon Richard Lane. As a founding member of The Stems, Richard Lane (with bandmate Dom Mariani) spearheaded Perth garage-rock in the 80s. Lane’s impact on music was felt across four decades, as part of The Chevelles, The Rosebuds, The Painkillers, and numerous solo endeavours.

In the days since his passing a GoFundMe page was created to help Lane’s young family, and now a live streaming event is set to be staged by his friends and colleagues this Saturday, May 23, from 8.30 pm at Mojos Bar. Electric Streams, a weekly live-streamed gig at Mojos, will this week feature Lane’s former band The Painkillers, alongside some very special guests paying tribute and support the cause.

The event will see the other members of The Painkillers including vocalist/guitarist Joe Bludge, drummer/vocalist James Baker and bassist Martyn P. Casey play several songs in honour of their beloved bandmate. Joining in to perform Richard’s parts on guitar will be Luke Dux of The Floors, also a friend (and in some ways protégé) of Richard’s.

Complementing the performance will be thoughts from friends and colleagues such as Dave Faulkner (Hoodoo Gurus), Steve Kilbey (The Church), General Justice (RTRFM), Flick Dear (The Holy Rollers/Wooden Fische), Paul McCarthy (The Jackals/Circus), John Phatorous (The Volcanics), Martyn P. Casey (Bad Seeds/The Triffids/Painkillers) and Moana (solo artist/Penny Lane’s Music Workshop). The evening will be hosted by music journalist Bob Gordon, former X-Press colleague and long-time friend of Richard Lane.

You can catch the event on the Mojos Facebook page to pay tribute to a WA music legend. All funds raised will go to Richard’s family; Cathy, Penny and Daisy.

Electric Streams: The Painkillers x Richard Lane Fundraiser streams online from Mojos this Saturday, May 23 at 8.30pm. Catch it on the Mojos Facebook page and donate to the Richard Lane Family Benefit GoFundMe page here.