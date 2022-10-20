ELECTRIC SIX Bringing the fire



Detroit’s Electric Six have announced they are bringing their fun fusion of rock and dance music back to Australia in March 2023 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2003 album Fire. The band will play at Perth’s Rosemount Hotel on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

The epic set list is set to feature the classics from Fire, including Danger! High Voltage, Gay Bar, Dance Commander and Synthesizer plus fan favourites Down at McDonaldz, Randy’s Hot Tonight, I Buy The Drugs and more.

The tour has been a long time coming for Electric Six, who were last in Australia and New Zealand in 2005.

Electric Six play Rosemount Hotel on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 21 from tickets.metropolistouring.com