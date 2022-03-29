ED KUEPPER AND JIM WHITE Marching in to WA



After taking on 45 years worth of Ed Kuepper’s legendary catalogue last year, Ed Kuepper with Jim White have announced their return to finish what they started after COVID derailed thier tour plans in May 2021.

The new 2022 dates include Western Australian shows at Freo.Social on Friday, May 13 and The River Hotel, Margaret River, on Saturday, May 14.

Kuepper is the co-founder of 70s punk pioneers The Saints, and also played in Laughing Clowns and The Aints! while also releasing over 15 solo albums over his career. Jim White is the drummer of renowned instrumental trio Dirty Three, and a partner in the genre-defying Xylouris White.

Since the last time the duo hit the stage, Kuepper has toured as a member of the all-star improvisational quartet Asteroid Ekosystem (alongside Alister Spence, Lloyd Swanton and Toby Hall, while Jim White has seen swift success of his new art-rock/free jazz/experimental noise trio with Chris Abrahams and Gareth Liddiard.

Ed Kuepper and Jim White play Freo.Social on Friday, May 13 and The River Hotel, Margaret River, on Saturday, May 14. For more info and to buy tickets head to edkuepper.com