Ecommerce Giant Maropost Takes Over Australia’s Retail Express In Massive Deal

One of the leaders in the Ecommerce and marketing automation sectors globally has decided to expand even more and acquire Australia’s very own Retail Express for over $55 million in considerations!

Maropost is one of the fastest-growing SaaS startups that was founded back in 2011 and offers a global marketing automation platform that helps B2C companies with audience engagement, customer acquisition and revenue growth. With its eye on the future and world domination in its concentrated areas, it decided that Retail Express was the perfect fit to acquire, and we can’t really blame them!

Speaking to the media, Ross Andrew Paquette, CEO and founder of Maropost, said, “We’re extremely excited to work with the experts at Retail Express. There are incredible synergies between our companies from customer, technology and philosophical perspectives. With these unified strengths, we look forward to a very exciting future together.”

For over 15 years here in Australia, Retail Express has helped drive $50 billion+ in Australian & New Zealand retail sales and built industry expertise that is second to none. Unlike other software vendors, they recruit employees with actual experience in retail – not just tech. But now, being under Maropost, it will bring everything to an even larger scale.

“We know what it takes to run a successful retail business. When I started building Retail Express, I wanted to regain visibility and control over my own retail business. So I made sure that our platform has everything a commerce merchant would need. Now with Maropost we can serve our community in a whole new way! We believe in partnerships, not transactions. And we can’t wait to create more success stories together!” said Aaron Blackman, CEO and founder of Retail Express, recently when this deal went through.

By joining forces, Australian commerce merchants / businesses and others around the globe will now be even better equipped, and we are excited to see what successes this new deal brings to the global commerce space.