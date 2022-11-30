EARTHLESS Feel the earth move



San Diego psych-metal titans Earthless are heading to Perth, playing at Rosemount Hotel on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Formed in 2001 in San Diego and citing Japanese psych bands like Blues Creation, and Krautrock bands like Amon Düül II as early inspiration, Earthless have risen to the top of the hard rock/heavy psych scenes in the years since. Comprised of guitarist Isaiah Mitchell, drummer Mario Rubalcaba, and bassist Mike Eginton, Earthless have won fans across the world with their spellbinding performances.

Whereas 2018 saw the band take a detour into shorter songs, and vocals from guitarist Isaiah Mitchell on much of the album – an unprecedented move for trio – their latest album is a return to the epic instrumentals Earthless are known for. Night Parade Of One Hundred Demons is comprised of two monster songs – the 41-minute, two-part title track, and the 20-minute Death To The Red Sun.

“My son is really into mythical creatures and old folk stories about monsters and ghosts,” said Mike Eginton, who also created the Night Parade cover artwork. “We came across the Night Parade of One Hundred Demons in a book of traditional Japanese ghost stories. I like the idea of people hiding and being able to hear the madness but not see it. It’s the fear of the unknown.”

He also said the new material had a darker, almost evil kind of vibe compared to stuff the band had done in the past. “There’s more paranoia and noise, and some of Isaiah’s whammy-bar stuff kind of reminds me of these Jeff Hanneman moments in Reign In Blood, where it just seems like everything is going to hell. It’s pretty fun.”

Earthless play Rosemount Hotel on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to oztixspecialoffers.oztix.com.au