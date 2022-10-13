DREAM MACHINE Living the dream



From the good folks that brought you Hot Dub Time Machine and Wine Machine comes a new tropical festival – Dream Machine.

The 2023 destination event will take place over four nights, sprawled across eight beachfront resorts in Nusa Dua on the east coast of Bali from Thursday, June 8 to Monday, June 12, 2023.

The line-up features international stars and some of Australia’s most popular live acts, including some of WA’s finest exports.

Check out the line-up below:

1300

Boy & Bear

Client Liaison

Girl Talk (USA)

Groove City

Harvey Sutherland (DJ Set)

Holy Holy

Hot Dub Time Machine

Illy

Jimi The Kween

LDRU

Mell Hall

Northeast Party House

Peking Duk (DJ Set)

San Cisco

Sideboob

Spacey Jane

Stace Cadet

Sycco

Tori Levett

Tyson O’Brien

Vera Blue

Winston Surfshirt

The Bali holiday escape will follow on from the first edition of Dream Machine, which came to the Whitsundays in January 2022.

Festival-goers can plan their Dream Machine experience by choosing from a range of ticket package options, with multiple beach front and tropical resorts available.

Dream Machine hits Nusa Dua, Bali, from Thursday, June 8 to Monday, June 12, 2023. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 19, 2022.