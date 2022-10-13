DREAM MACHINE Living the dream

From the good folks that brought you Hot Dub Time Machine and Wine Machine comes a new tropical festival – Dream Machine.
The 2023 destination event will take place over four nights, sprawled across eight beachfront resorts in Nusa Dua on the east coast of Bali from Thursday, June 8 to Monday, June 12, 2023.
The line-up features international stars and some of Australia’s most popular live acts, including some of WA’s finest exports.
Check out the line-up below:
1300
Boy & Bear
Client Liaison
Girl Talk (USA)
Groove City
Harvey Sutherland (DJ Set)
Holy Holy
Hot Dub Time Machine
Illy
Jimi The Kween
LDRU
Mell Hall
Northeast Party House
Peking Duk (DJ Set)
San Cisco
Sideboob
Spacey Jane
Stace Cadet
Sycco
Tori Levett
Tyson O’Brien
Vera Blue
Winston Surfshirt
The Bali holiday escape will follow on from the first edition of Dream Machine, which came to the Whitsundays in January 2022.
Festival-goers can plan their Dream Machine experience by choosing from a range of ticket package options, with multiple beach front and tropical resorts available.
Dream Machine hits Nusa Dua, Bali, from Thursday, June 8 to Monday, June 12, 2023. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 19, 2022.