DRAPHT Video Premiere: Hollywood Hills



After announcing a nation-wide headline tour earlier this month in support of his seventh studio album Shadows and Shinings, Drapht has today given fans another taste of his upcoming record with the video for his new single Hollywood Hills.

The Perth rapper has also dropped a swag of new tour dates across WA in support of the album, kicking off at Jack Rabbit Slim’s in Perth on Friday, September 10 before hitting stages in Geraldton, Exmouth, Dampier, Port Hedland, Broome, Margaret River, Bunbury, Rockingham, Kalgoorlie, Esperance, Albany and more throughout October and November.

“I wrote this song while I was in the L.A a few years back,” Drapht said of the track. “I was staying on the base of the Hollywood Hill, and my friend who lived locally would tell me stories about coyotes taking small pets if they weren’t kept inside at night and then I would see them first-hand rummaging through bins in the neighbourhood. On top of this it seemed like a lot of the people that were driving the Ubers I took were aspiring actors, and It made me think “There must be so many people that come to this place and don’t come close to fulfilling their dreams. What happens to all of those forgotten dreamers?”

Drapht said his feelings towards LA were reflected in the song. “Being in LA I felt so inspired to create and it truly felt like anything was obtainable there, but in the same breath it also has this unexplained undertone of darkness to it, that you just can’t seem to put your finger on.”

On the corresponding video for Hollywood Hills, Drapht was grateful for the support he had from the local scene to bring a fun and creative idea to life. “The two days of shooting this video were an absolute blast,” he said. “The masterminds behind directing and putting this one together were yet again my Perth buddies Complete and Uncool Sam. We had a lot of Perth rappers play the washed up dysfunctional superheroes and we just rolled around gorilla filming throughout some local hotspots – The Amps alleyway, the rooftop carpark in Scarborough, Backlot Cinema in Leederville and the Zig Zag scenic drive in the hills. All on a shoestring-budget.”

Check out the WA dates for Drapht’s Shadows and Shinings album tour below:

Friday, September 10: Jack Rabbit Slim’s, Perth

Thursday, October 14: Freo.Social, Fremantle

Friday, October 15: Wintersun, Geraldton

Saturday, October 16: Exmouth, Fishing & Game Club, Exmouth

Friday, October 22: Mermaid Hotel, Dampier

Saturday, October 23: Pier Hotel, Port Hedland

Sunday, October 24: Roebuck Bay Hotel, Broome

Friday, October 29: Settlers Tavern, Margaret River

Saturday, October 30: Prince of Wales, Bunbury

Sunday, October 31: Leisure Inn, Rockingham

Thursday, November 18: Boulder Racing Club, Kalgoorlie

Friday, November 19: Pier Hotel, Esperance

Saturday, November 20: Studio 146, Albany

Check out the video for Drapht’s new single Hollywood Hills below. Drapht hits multiple dates across WA from Friday, September 10 until Saturday, November 20. For more info and to buy tickets head to oztix.com.au