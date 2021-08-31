DRAPHT AND WASO: HOW THE WEST WAS WON King of the west



Perth rapper Drapht will team up with Western Australian Symphony Orchestra (WASO) next year to bring his music to life on stage like never before. The premiere event, Drapht and WASO: How The West Was Won, will be an opportunity to hear the multi ARIA-award winning artist’s songs with captivating orchestral arrangements at Perth Concert Hall on Friday, November 18 and Saturday, November 19, 2022.

Drapht’s Gold singles Jimmy Recard and Sing It (The Life of Riley) have made him one of WA’s most recognisable voices in hip hop. His 2011 album The Life of Riley reached #1 on the Australian charts and attained ARIA Platinum status.

WASO are no strangers to the world of hip hop after performing with Hilltop Hoods in 2016. Off the back of recent commissions with WA rockers Eskimo Joe and Birds of Tokyo, this collaboration with Drapht offers Perth audiences the opportunity to experience a hometown hero with the musical forces of WA’s State Orchestra in another world premiere.

This milestone behind the microphone brings together Drapht’s biggest hits alongside new tracks from his latest album Shadows & Shinings, brought to life through arrangements from WASO’s own Principal Trombone Joshua Davis.

Last week Drapht released a taste of the upcoming record with his new single Hollywood Hills, along with a stack of WA dates for his Shadows and Shinings album tour.

Drapht and WASO: How The West Was Won hits Perth Concert Hall on Friday, November 18 and Saturday, November 19, 2022. Tickets are on sale Friday, September 3 from www.waso.com.au