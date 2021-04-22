DRACULA Dancing in the dark



Nominated for Best Ballet at the Helpmann Awards and winner of three Performing Arts WA Awards, ballet sensation Dracula will return for a limited season at Crown Theatre from Thursday, August 19 to Tuesday, August 24.

The show tells the tale of Dracula, whose lonely soul is determined to reunite with his lost love Mina – and in doing so begins a reign of terror and seduction, draining the life from those around her to get what he so desires.

With looming, gothic sets and rich, detailed costumes, it’s a chance to witness international superstar Krzysztof Pastor’s exquisitely thrilling neo-classical work.

Dracula hits Crown Theatre from Thursday, August 19 to Tuesday, August 24.