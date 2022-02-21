DR. JORDAN PETERSON More rules for life



Renowned professor, clinical psychologist, and international best-selling author, Dr. Jordan Peterson, will bring his Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life Tour to Australia in November 2022.

The Australian leg of the tour will kick off in Brisbane and then head to Sydney, Melbourne, and Adelaide before wrapping up in Perth on Tuesday, November 29 at HBF Stadium.

Following his hugely successful 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos Tour in 2019 – which saw additional dates added in several markets due to demand – the new show will expand on previous discussions and feature revolutionary talks on overcoming life’s biggest obstacles, how to improve oneself, the psychology of religion and mythology, and much more.

Jordan B. Peterson has taught mythology to lawyers, doctors, and businesspeople, consulted for the UN Secretary General, helped his clinical clients manage depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, anxiety, and schizophrenia, served as an adviser to senior partners of major Canadian law firms, and lectured extensively in North America and Europe.

With his students and colleagues at Harvard and the University of Toronto, Dr. Peterson has published over one hundred scientific papers, transforming the modern understanding of personality, while his book Maps of Meaning: The Architecture of Belief revolutionised the psychology of religion.

His book 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos was published in 2018 and has sold over 4 million copies internationally. The sequel, Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life, was released on March 2, 2021.

At Harvard, Peterson was nominated for the prestigious Levinson Teaching Prize, and has been regarded as one of three of University of Toronto’s truly life changing professors. His classroom lectures on mythology and psychology were so well received that they were turned into a popular 13-part series on TVO.

Dr. Jordan B Peterson and his colleagues have produced online programs aimed at helping people understand their personalities and improve their lives. He has appeared on news sources such as BBC, Channel 4, as well as several popular podcasts and shows, including The Joe Rogan Experience, Under the Skin with Russell Brand, The Rubin Report, and many more. He has been featured in GQ, The New York Times, Esquire, and The New Yorker among many other publications.

Dr. Jordan Peterson will bring his Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life Tour to HBF Stadium on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 25 from www.tegdainty.com