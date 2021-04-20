DO’S AND DON’TS OF SELF-STORAGE

There are a number of factors that determine how your experience with self-storage goes such as security, accessibility and reliability. From the different types and sizes of storage units to how you go about packing for it, it all contributes to those factors.

Below is a list of simple do’s and don’ts for when you decide to go for self storage and wish to reduce the risk your belongings will face in the rented unit.

Do Make Sure To Choose The Right Company

It doesn’t matter if you are looking to store some of your items for long term or short term, the facility you go for should be carefully inspected and researched on before renting a unit. The company should be trustworthy and care about maintenance. You should never choose a company just because it is cheaper than the others because the condition of your belongings might be compromised. Make sure that they offer climate-controlled units to protect the delicate items from harsh weather conditions.

Do Dismantle Items Into Individual Parts

Items that can be dismantled should be done so while packing so that they take up less space in your unit. This will also prevent any kind of damage from happening.

Do Keep The Fragile Items Protected

Items made out of brittle material like glass should always be wrapped in protective coverings like bubble wrap to avoid any breakage. They should be packed close to each other so they can’t move at all.

Do Purchase Insurance

It is very important to make sure that the company you decide on offers insurance or that your insurance company covers all the things you are storing away. Accidents happen and there is no way to predict them so it is better to be safe than sorry.

Do Keep Record Of The Items You Store

You must make a list of all the items you wish to store away before you start packing as this will help you determine the size of storage unit you are looking for. There should also be a record of each item’s value with you in case of any accident happening in the self-storage facility.

Don’t Wrap Your Things In Plastic

Plastic could appear as something that would keep your belongings safe but it attracts moisture and humidity which causes mould and mildew to build up. So refrain from using plastic as a wrapping material.

Don’t Store Flammables

You should NEVER store any flammables in a storage unit. In an unpredictable event where temperatures can go up by a significant value, these items might ignite and lead to fire which could cause damage to everything else in your unit.

Don’t Store Perishables

Perishables such as plants or food do not belong in a storage unit. In addition to causing bad odour and mould, they could also attract pests and bugs which is not something you want to see when you open your storage unit.

Don’t Give Anyone Access To Your Unit

This might seem like an obvious one but it is of utmost importance to always keep your code or key to yourself or your immediate family. Even someone that you fully trust could unknowingly pass on information to other people and thefts can occur.

In Conclusion, you have to be really smart when it comes to the safety and security of things that you just can’t let go off, because they may be extremely valuable to you. These do’s and don’ts will help you optimise your space and ensure that your possessions come back to you in the exact same condition that you stored them in.