DOPE LEMON Sour Power



Dope Lemon has announced he is finally taking his Rose Pink Cadillac on the road for a national tour this winter.

Dope Lemon, aka Angus Stone, will be joined by his live band to play headline shows across the country, including a date at Metropolis Fremantle on Saturday, July 9.

Dope Lemon has amassed over 400 million streams from his two widely acclaimed albums, Smooth Big Cat (2019) which came in at #2 on the ARIA Album charts, and Honey Bones (2016), as well as the Hounds Tooth EP.

With sold out national and international headline tours under his belt, the third album Rose Pink Cadillac featured popular singles Rose Pink Cadillac, Kids Fallin in Love and Every Day Is A Holiday featuring Winston Surfshirt.

Dope Lemon plays Metropolis Fremantle on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Tickets are on sale Friday, May 6 from livenation.com