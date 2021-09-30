DIVAS – THE DRAG REVUE Queens of the stage



Proud Entertainment Group are once again bringing the iconic diva hits of the past and present together for one earth-shattering show as DIVAS – The Drag Revue returns to Fringe World in 2022, showing at Girls School Main Hall from Tuesday, February 8 to Sunday, February 13.

DIVAS – The Drag Revue dreams up the ultimate variety show, with disco and dancefloor hits from the 70s to today, show-stopping costumes and breathtaking choreography that lives up to the royal quality of a diva.

Produced and hosted by Proud Entertainment Group’s Dean Misdale, DIVAS brings together a stellar cast of local drag performers and dancers to embody their favourite icons and tear up the stage. Drag Factory hostess with the mostest Fay Rocious and Queen of the Court superstar Sassie Cassie join Dean on the lineup, alongside rising burlesque star Flynn V and dancing sensation Alex Braghieri.

Misdale themselves also brings a slew of stage experience and acclaim to the production, snatching up Entertainer of the Year and the 2019 Proud Awards ceremony; going on to star in smash-hit musicals We Will Rock You and Priscilla – Queen of the Desert at Crown Theatre.

DIVAS – The Drag Revue goes down at Girls School Main Hall from February 8-13, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets head to the Facebook event page or fringeworld.com.au