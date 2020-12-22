DIS-ORDER Come on feel the noise



RTRFM have assembled Perth’s best heavy and punk acts for Dis-Order, a massive double-stage event going down at Rosemount Hotel on Saturday, January 30.

Playing on the front stage will be False Cobra, Dong Fang, Apollo 80, Ohm Rune, All This Filth and Sanzu. On the back stage will be Lauren and the Goodfights, The Ghoulies, Didion’s Bible, MSOL and Shit Narnia.

Dis-Order is set to celebrate the heavier sounds of Perth as RTRFM kicks off its fundraising events calendar in 2021, with all proceeds going to the community radio station.

RTRFM’s Dis-Order hits Rosemount Hotel on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Tickets are available from rtrfm.oztix.com.au