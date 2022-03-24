DICE Roll with it



Local rockers DICE have announced a four stop tour of WA to celebrate the release of their upcoming debut EP Adolescent Arcade. They have also given fans a taste of the new music this week with the release of their new single Bad Tattoo.

“Bad Tattoo steers away from deeper meanings like our past tracks had (self belief, the mental and physical strain of gigging, how to cope with young relationships),” said the band about the new release. “We wanted to create a track which can embody our cheeky, light hearted side of experiencing young adulthood. With reference to past experiences, we portray bad tattoos as a good thing, a representation of a memory rather than regret.”

DICE kick off the shows at Mandurah Top Floor on Friday, April 1 before playing an all ages show at YMCA HQ, Leederville on Friday, April 8. The trio will then play at The River, Margaret River on Saturday, April 9 before finishing up with a headline slot at their own festival DICE Fest at Badlands Bar on Saturday, April 30.

“Our upcoming EP tour is a huge milestone for us and a major achievement after only 15 months as a band,” they said. “We have been privileged to be able to support other bands tours such as Dear Sunday and Death by Denim but there is something extra exciting and special about doing it yourselves. This is definitely a big mark in our career and we are ecstatic to be able to perform our own shows at some of our favourite places such as Margaret River and also do our first All Ages show at YMCA HQ.”

DICE played their first ever gig as a band in November 2020, going on to their own sold-out shows to playing support for bands like Death by Denim and Great Gable. Their most recent release Double Espresso secured major Spotify Editorial Playlisting (Front Left, Local Noise, New Music Friday), as well as spins from Triple J Unearthed, and community radio stations like RTR, 2SER and 4ZZZ. DICE recorded the new music with Sam Ford at Tone City Recording Studio (Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, POND and Abbe May).

Check out the tour dates below:

Friday, April 1: Mandurah Top Floor, Mandurah w/ Ra Ra Viper & Little Guilt

Friday, April 8: YMCA HQ All Ages, Leederville w/ Ra Ra Viper

Saturday, April 9: The River, Margaret River w/ Ra Ra Viper and King Blue

Saturday, April 30: DICE Fest @ Badlands Bar, Perth

Bad Tattoo is out now. Adolescent Arcade is out Friday, April 1. DICE hit multiple date across Western Australia from Friday, April 1 until Saturday, April 30. For more info and to buy tickets, head to dicetheband.com.au