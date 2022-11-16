DELTA GOODREM Celebrating 20 Years of ‘Innocent Eyes’



Delta Goodrem will celebrate 20 years since the release of her debut album Innocent Eyes with a national tour. Released in March 2003, Innocent Eyes spent a massive 29 weeks on top of the ARIA Albums Chart, making it the highest-selling debut album in Australian history. The album had five singles hit #1 on the ARIA Singles Chart, and won seven ARIA Awards in 2003.

The tour will hit stages in major cities across Australia, including Perth’s Riverside Theatre on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Fans can look forward to a set list featuring all Delta Goodrem’s career-defining hits, including Born To Try, Lost Without You, Innocent Eyes, Not Me, Not I, Predictable and more.

“I feel so grateful to have had all the opportunities this album has brought in my life and all the incredible people that took me into their homes with this album and who have been on this journey with me,” Goodrem said. “This is going to be a wonderful night together of music and storytelling celebrating the album that changed my life.”

Delta Goodrem’s Innocent Eyes 20th Anniversary Tour hits Riverside Theatre on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 18 from deltagoodrem.com