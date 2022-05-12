DAVID O’DOHERTY @ Regal Theatre gets 9.5/10



David O’Doherty @ Regal Theatre

Friday, April 29, 2022

9.5/10

Frequent visitor to these shores, David O’Doherty, returned to WA triumphantly as part of the 2022 Perth Comedy Festival with his side-splittingly hilarious new show Whoa Is Me. Like the rest of us, O’Doherty had his travel plans severely curtailed in recent years due to the COVID outbreak. But unlike most, his break from travelling and the live arena has served to galvanise and reinforce his love for the craft of stand-up and performing and as result, has enabled him to produce his finest show to date.

O’Doherty was running at full steam from the moment he hit the stage, exuding happiness just from the fact he is back in front of a live audience again. And yet, despite this fervour, O’Doherty maintained his laid-back persona resplendent in loose polo and cap, granting the show a charmingly loose and rambling feel. As a result, O’Doherty’s quick wit and off-the-cuff jokes caught the audience unaware, making them all the more hilarious as they were unexpected, and the show itself flowed seamlessly from beginning to end.

Whoa Is Me is a mix of the observational and the personal, ranging from O’Doherty moving back in with his 83 year old parents to his recovery from a relationship break-up, as well as the occasional quirky spoken-sung musical interludes O’Doherty is known for on his glued together plastic keyboard from 1985.

Due to its exceptional laughs-per-minute pace and easy flow, the end of the show felt premature, as though O’Doherty could go on for twice as long as he did.

And so the question; “what does a stand-up comedian do without an audience?,” might finally be answered. He writes and writes and waits till he can ride again. Whoa Is David!

MICHAEL HOLLICK