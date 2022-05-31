DAVE JOHNSTONE Ammonia frontman returns



For the first time in nearly 25 years, Ammonia frontman Dave Johnstone will be returning to Perth stages with a new band to perform all the old hits and some brand new material. He be joined by special guests The Leap Year and Lonesome Dove on Friday, July 8 at Badlands Bar.

Ammonia were the iconic power three-piece (later four-piece) who lead the way for the explosion of WA acts into the global consciousness in the mid-1990s. They were the first act signed to the legendary Murmur label (later joined by Silverchair, Something For Kate and Jebediah, among others), before releasing their albums Mint 400 and Eleventh Avenue.

Their classic tracks Drugs and You’re Not The Only One Who Feels This Way both featured in the recent RTRFM poll of the Top 45 WA songs ever.

