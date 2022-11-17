DAVE JOHNSON Launches new album INEQUALITY BLVD



Fremantle singer-songwriter Dave Johnson is set to celebrate the release of his new album INEQUALITY BLVD with a launch show at Freo.Social on Thursday, December 1.

He will be joined by special guests Helen Townsend, Shannon Smith and blues jazz singer and proud Ngarluma woman – Lois Olney.

Known for his raw emotion, deep grooves and clever storytelling, the evening will feature tracks from the new record, and others from across Johnson’s catalogue.

Johnson’s new album – INEQUALITY BLVD – tackles subject matter ranging from the maltreatment and oppression of refugees and immigrants through to how the ever-increasing socio-economic divide plays out on the streets of our communities. The album is also brimming with characters who are struggling to stay afloat in an increasingly, blindly narcissistic and dangerous world.

Proceeds from this event will benefit the Centre for Asylum Seekers, Refugees and Detainees (CARAD).

Dave Johnson launches his new album INEQUALITY BLVD at Freo.Social on Thursday, December 1, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets, head to moshtix.com.au