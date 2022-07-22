DANIEL CONNELL Gutless wonder



Award-nominated stand-up comedian Daniel Connell is set to bring his new show Gutless Wonder to Perth for one night only, hitting The Rechabite on Saturday, August 27.

The show follows on from performances at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Gala and on Kinne Tonight.

Despite the pandemic, Daniel Connell has kept busy over the past few years, making his third appearance on The Gala, selling out his entire run at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, and announcing his first Australian tour.

Earlier this year Daniel Connell also made his first appearance on the Opening Night Allstar Comedy Supershow (ABC), and again sold out his entire run at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival performing this exact show.

The Perth date is part of a national tour that hits states and territories across Australia from July through until December.

Daniel Connell will perform his new show Gutless Wonder at The Rechabite on Saturday, August 27, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets head to www.therechabite.com.au