CROWDED HOUSE Postpone Aussie tour dates due to COVID



Crowded House have announced they will postpone their remaining Australian tour dates after guitarist and vocalist Neil Finn tested positive to COVID-19.

The 63 year old tested positive to the virus yesterday and is now self-isolating.

“I am absolutely crushed to have to postpone the last four shows of our Australian tour as I tested positive yesterday morning for Covid,” Finn said in a statement.

“In these very difficult conditions for touring, we were staying in our bubble and observing very strict protocols but somehow the virus still slipped through. I am relieved to be only experiencing mild symptoms at this stage and grateful for the protection that my triple boosted vaccination is providing.”

“I am so sorry to disappoint our fans this coming week, but rest assured we will be back to make good.”

The four postponed shows include two A Day on the Green dates at Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong this Saturday, April 23, and Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley, on Sunday, April 24.

Rescheduled dates for the rest of Crowded House’s Dreamers Are Waiting tour, including a previously announced show at Kings Park & Botanic Garden, will be announced soon.

