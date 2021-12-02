CROWDED HOUSE Dare to dream



Crowded House have just announced a massive Australian headline tour for next year.

The national tour will be the band’s first across the country in 12 years, celebrating their latest album, Dreamers Are Waiting, which won the ARIA Award for Best Adult Contemporary Album last week.

Perth fans will get the first opportunity to catch Crowded House live, as they kick off the tour at Kings Park & Botanic Garden on Friday, April 1, 2022. The Award Winning act will then perform in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney before finishing up with headline shows at A Day On The Green in Bowral and Bluesfest in Byron Bay.

The Australian shows follow their New Zealand tour earlier this year, and mark Crowded House’s first national tour since their last album Intriguer was released in 2010.

Crowded House unveiled a new line-up earlier this year, featuring founding members Neil Finn and Nick Seymour, along with producer and keyboardist Mitchell Froom, guitarist and singer Liam Finn and drummer Elroy Finn.

Dreamers Are Waiting heralds a further chapter in the Crowded House story. A new generation has grown up and connected with their songs and will now get to experience the band live as they perform legendary anthems from the band’s 35-year career, along with fresh new music.

Crowded House hit Kings Park & Botanic Garden on Friday, April 1, 2022. Tickets are on sale Thursday, December 9 from livenation.com.au