Creepy Monsters, Mysticism, and Revenge. 10 Australian Movies Worth Watching

Australia is an amazing country. It has not only incredible scenery but also an interesting history, centuries-old traditions, multifaceted culture, and a unique cinematic emphasis. Today we would like to present to you a selection of movies from Australia, which are definitely worth getting acquainted with.

Picnic at Hanging Rock

Australia, 1975.

Drama, Detective.

Length: 115 minutes.

IMDb: 7.5.

On the last Valentine’s Day of the 19th century, the pupils of a boarding school go on a picnic with their mentors to a local landmark, the Hanging Rock. The outing suddenly turns into a series of mystical events, and several of the students simply disappear during the walk.

Peter Weir’s work has revolutionized not only Australian cinema but world cinema as well. The film balances on the border between thriller and detective – with more questions than answers left after watching it. Lulling music and soft defocus make you feel as if you are dreaming.

The atmosphere of mystery and Russell Boyd’s outstanding camerawork is what the film has been adored by critics and audiences since its release in 1975. Incidentally, it was the inimitable melancholy mood of “Picnic” that inspired Sofia Coppola to create the iconic “Suicide Virgins.”

Candy

Australia, 2005.

Drama, melodrama.

Duration: 104 minutes.

IMDb: 7.2.

Candy, a young up-and-coming artist, falls in love with the poet Dan. Their relationship begins like a fairy tale, but everything is spoiled by heroin addiction. Candy becomes a street prostitute to get money for drugs.

This film is often compared to Darren Aronofsky’s “Requiem for a Dream”, and it also stars the late Heath Ledger. You should turn on the film at your own risk, calculating your strength. It may be hard for sensitive people to watch “Candy” – the characters’ descent to the bottom evokes a lot of contradictory emotions.

Sleeping Beauty

Australia, 2011.

Thriller, drama, melodrama.

Duration: 101 minutes.

IMDb: 5.3.

Lucy, a poor student in need of money, finds a part-time job at a country club. At first, she is simply required to serve guests as a waitress – the only oddity is that she has to do so in her underwear. Then the girl is given new responsibilities. She is put to sleep so that the older customers can do whatever they want with her.

Not everyone was pleased with Julia Lee’s debut work. This is evidenced by the low rating of the audience, but this is just the rare case when the film is still worth watching. Everyone will see something different in it, and that’s fine.

The Hunter

Australia, 2011.

Thriller, drama, adventure.

Duration: 104 minutes.

IMDb: 6.7.

Martin works for a mysterious biotechnology company. He must track down and kill the last surviving marsupial wolf. Upon arrival, the hero takes up residence with his mother, who lives alone on the outskirts of town with two small children. She is distraught over the disappearance of her husband, who disappeared not long ago in the very woods where Martin must go.

Director Daniel Nettheim has combined a survival drama with a detective story diluting the cocktail with action elements and Willem Dafoe’s impeccable performance is just right. The movie is based on the novel by Julia Lee, the author of “Sleeping Beauty”, but she didn’t work on the script this time.

The Rover

Australia, USA, 2013.

Drama, crime, sci-fi.

Duration: 103 minutes.

IMDb: 6.4.

The Near Future. The arid regions of Australia are completely impoverished, people live by very harsh laws. Local man Eric tries to get back a car stolen from him by bandits. As an assistant, he takes the wounded criminal Reynolds, who turns out to be the brother of one of the thieves.

David Michaud’s film isn’t perfect, but it’s still quite good. It will love fans of post-apocalyptic cinema, fans of westerns, and fans of Robert Pattinson, who played one of his best dramatic roles here.

The Babadook

Australia, Canada, 2014.

Horror, drama.

Duration: 93 minutes.

IMDb: 6.8.

Widow Amelia and her young son find a children’s book called The Babadook at home. The child is very happy, but the book frightens his mother because the illustrations are too creepy. Gradually the monster in the pictures becomes real.

Jennifer Kent, inspired by the work of Lars von Trier, created a very unusual film. At first, it seems to the viewer that a classic story about a ghost in an old house awaits him. But then the film reveals itself in a completely different quality: behind the image of the mystical creature there is a reflection of a mother’s anger at her son.

Berlin Syndrome

Australia, Germany, 2016.

Thriller, drama.

Duration: 116 minutes.

IMDb: 6.3.

Young Australian girl Claire travels to Germany and meets charming English teacher Andy. Unfortunately for the girl, her new friend turns out to be a maniac, and Claire herself is a prisoner in his apartment.

“Berlin Syndrome” is titled by analogy to a well-known psychological term. This chambery, suspenseful thriller is sure to appeal to those interested in the phenomenon in particular and human behavior in general.

In addition, director Kate Shortland is very good at weaving feminist themes into the plot. That’s probably why she was trusted to direct “Black Widow” for Marvel.

Lion

UK, Australia, USA, India, 2016.

Drama, biography.

Duration: 118 min.

IMDb: 8.0.

By a ridiculous accident, a five-year-old boy, Saru, from an Indian slum, finds himself thousands of miles away from his mother and brother. He is adopted by good people and taken to distant Australia. Growing up, Saru never gives up hope of seeing his native land again and finding his real family, so he sets out on a quest.

The incredibly powerful melodrama “The Lion” will touch even the most callous heart. Especially since the film is based on real events. To play his character, Sarah Brierly, actor Dev Patel was specially trained to speak with an Australian accent. It took him over six months to prepare for the role.

Jungle

Australia, Columbia, UK, 2017.

Thriller, drama, adventure.

Duration: 115 minutes.

IMDb: 6.7.

Israeli Yossi Ginsberg ventures into the impenetrable jungles of South America, hoping to reap gold. But everything does not go according to plan: the protagonist loses his companions, and every day his hope to get out of the woods diminishes.

Australian director Greg McLean was always interested in making movies about man’s collision with nature. For example, the film “Crocodile” (2007), in which a group of tourists escaped from an alligator cannibal, made him famous. In “The Jungle” the director returns to his favorite theme of the confrontation of civilization and primitive chaos.

Almost the entire film is pulled by the very bright Daniel Radcliffe. In an attempt to distance himself from the image of Harry Potter, the actor always chooses non-standard and quite difficult roles. That’s what happened this time, too.

The Nightingale

Australia, USA, 2018.

Thriller, drama.

Duration: 136 minutes.

IMDb: 7.3.

Tasmania, 1825, the time of the Black War. The British army massacres the locals. Convicted convict Claire, exiled to Australia, serves British officer Hawkins. Her sentence has expired, but the military officer refuses to release the girl.

One day tragedy strikes: Hawkins and two soldiers kill Claire’s husband and young son. Then she takes a rifle, saddles a horse, and sets out to avenge the sadists.

After “Babadook” Jennifer Kent turned to the history of her own country, and the heroine again made a woman forced to fight with inner demons. But this time she is also opposed to the cruel male world.