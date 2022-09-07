COUNTRY SOUNDS A music and arts shindig



Music and art festival Country Sounds is coming to Brunswick in 2022, taking over the historic south-west town on Saturday, December 10.

Country Sounds is set to showcase the cream of the crop in Australia’s country music scene, with the first line-up boasting huge names including Lee Kernaghan, Kasey Chambers, Brad Cox and Fanny Lumsden. That’s just the beginning though, with a second announcement dropping in October.

Celebrating all things country, the event will feature line dancing, bucking bulls, Harvey Beef pie eating competitions, live painting, ‘countrified karaoke,’ food vendors, bar service and more.

The festival goes down at Brunswick Showgrounds, the home of WA’s largest agricultural show, less than a two hour drive from Perth, or 25 minutes from Bunbury.

Country Sounds hits the Brunswick Showgrounds on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Tickets are on sale Friday, September 16 from countrysounds.com.au