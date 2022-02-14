COUNTRY FREEDOM PEACE Pilbara art exhibit comes to Wireless Hill



Country Freedom Peace is a glimpse into the exciting contemporary Aboriginal art coming out of the Pilbara right now.

Opening on Wednesday, February 23 at Yagan Mia Wireless Hill Museum and Gallery, Country Freedom Peace features work by highly acclaimed First Nations artists of the Pilbara who have won awards at the Cossack Art Awards. Exhibiting artists are Nyaparu (William) Gardiner, Wendy Darby, Justina Willis, Gloria, Allery Sandy, Marlene Harold, Doreen Chapman, Aileen Sandy, Maggie Green and Corban Clause Williams.

Highlights include artwork by prominent award-winning Yindjibarndi Artist Aileen Sandy whose work is known for the distinctive straight lines, circles and dots and depicts her traditional country around the Millstream Tablelands and Fortescue River. Aileen’s work has been acquired by the Art Gallery of Western Australia and commissioned by the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Perth.

Another standout is highly accomplished and award-winning Yindjibarndi Artist Allery Sandy whose work recently featured in SBS documentary Marni, who is known for her vibrant aerial perspectives. Allery regularly exhibits at private galleries in Fremantle and Perth, with work collected by Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory, Art Gallery of Western Australia, Flinders University Art Museum, Parliament House Collection of Western Australia and the Australian Embassy in Yangon. The public are invited to join Allery Sandy for the Exhibition Opening at 6pm on Wednesday, February 23.

The exhibition also features the work of the late Nyaparu (William) Gardiner, a distinguished artist, storyteller and language worker whose known for his affectionate portraits. Nyaparu’s work has featured in Tarnanthi, Telstra NATSIA Awards and is collected by the Western Australian Museum, Art Gallery of Western Australia, Curtin University, Flinders University, Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory and Art Gallery of South Australia.

The Pilbara’s art centres create the environment for individuals and collaborative arts practice to thrive and culture to be preserved and shared. This exhibition features artists from Yinjaa Barni, Cheeditha Art Group, Juluwarlu and Wangaba Roebourne Art Group in Roebourne; Martumilli in Newman; and Spinifex Hill Studios in Port Hedland.

This First Nations art exhibition is presented alongside Songs for Freedom, a vibrant and uplifting concert on Saturday, February 26 at Dyoondalup Point Walter Reserve, presented by the Roebourne community with City of Melville and Big hART.

Presented by the City of Karratha in partnership with Rio Tinto, The Cossack Art Awards is an annual exhibition that attracts artists from many cultures and walks of life. Over the years, success in the Cossack Art Awards has offered Pilbara’s First Nations artists recognition and development opportunities, promoting careers and notoriety on a national stage.

Country, Freedom, Peace runs from Wednesday, February 23 to Saturday, March 5 from 10am to 4pm from Wednesdays to Sundays at Yagan Mia Wireless Hill Museum and Gallery.