COUCHED ONLINE FILM FEST A Revelation special



The folks over at Revelation sure have been keeping busy during lockdown, not only making sure this year’s Revelation Perth International Film Festival still manages to go ahead (at a postponed date), but now announcing there will be an online festival in place of the fest’s usual dates in July.

Couched, Revelation’s first online film festival, will keep Perth’s cinephiles happy when it hits the Eventlive website, screening over 25 news films and documentaries, a number of which has had their premieres at other film festivals around the world in places like Berlin, Sundance, Toronto and Rotterdam.

Running for 11 days from July 9-19, the festival films will be available to rent for a 24 hour period, which will be available regionally, nationally, and even internationally, so tell all your overseas friends.

Titles announced to date include documentaries Cold Case Hammarskjöld a down the rabbit hole examination of an unsolved mystery, an introspective look at filmmaker Milos Forman in Forman Vs Forman and the imaginative and inspiring essay film Through The Bloody Mists of Time.

Narrative features include the luminescent and experimental 1000 Kings, challenging Ukrainian film Atlantis, Indian sci-fi Cargo, small town scandal in Frances Ferguson, John Carpenter‘s narration of the thriving “synthwave” movement (hello Stranger Things!) in The Rise of the Synths, and VHYes, a retro mix-tape of 1980’s nostalgia.

Australian content includes the fascinating and fearless Morgana, rapid fire comedy/horror/sci-fi/rom-com An Ideal Host, deadpan comedy and US co-production The Florist and Shaun Katz‘s vibrant view of alt-rock, grunge and post punk 90s music in Underground Inc: The Rise & Fall of Alternative Rock.

Couched Online Film Fest runs July 9-19. Get your tickets and passes here.